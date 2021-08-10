BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81.

Several research firms recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

