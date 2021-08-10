Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

