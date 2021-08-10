BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading 1.7% Higher

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 25,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 16,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

