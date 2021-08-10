Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
