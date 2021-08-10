Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 87.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.