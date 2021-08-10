BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

BFI opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

In related news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $220,363.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,635 shares of company stock worth $7,272,964. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

