Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $347.28

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.28 and last traded at $344.33, with a volume of 3860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

