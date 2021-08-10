Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

