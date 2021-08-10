Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BFLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 56,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,580. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.