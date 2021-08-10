Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.59 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $27.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,992.21. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,877.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,195.38.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

