Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
