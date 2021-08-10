Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

