Calix (NYSE:CALX) vs. Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Critical Review

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calix and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 4 0 2.43 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix presently has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Calix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calix and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 5.42 $33.48 million $0.75 61.60 Telecom Italia $18.29 billion 0.55 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Calix.

Risk & Volatility

Calix has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 13.16% 30.06% 19.97% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calix beats Telecom Italia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

