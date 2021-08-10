Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 16,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

