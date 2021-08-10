Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 6,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,213. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

