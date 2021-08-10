Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

CPT stock opened at $146.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.