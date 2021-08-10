Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

CPT stock opened at $146.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

