Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Campbell Soup have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Also, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well. Campbell Soup has been benefitting from its growing Snacks business. The segment formed almost 48% of the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter”

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 18,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,911. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

