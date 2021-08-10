Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,640,948 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $72.71.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 459,737 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.