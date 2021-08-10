Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

WEED stock opened at C$24.03 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

