CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Up 5.6%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.53. 222,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 259,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.38.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. Analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.5399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

