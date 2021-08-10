Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Capital Bancorp worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,979 shares of company stock worth $2,547,058. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

