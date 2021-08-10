Capital One Financial Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

WLL opened at $44.45 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2,989.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 75.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.