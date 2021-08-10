Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
NYSE:CMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,740. The company has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Capstead Mortgage Company Profile
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
