Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

NYSE:CMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,740. The company has a market capitalization of $614.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

