Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $38.75 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.