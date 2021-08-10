Cardstack (CARD) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $313,332.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.00805705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00104928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039579 BTC.

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

