CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
MTBCP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90.
About CareCloud
