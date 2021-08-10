CareCloud, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

MTBCP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

