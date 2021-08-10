CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.