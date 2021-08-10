CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90.
CareCloud Company Profile
