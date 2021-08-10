Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.04. 293,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.