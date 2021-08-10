Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

VIAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105,199. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

