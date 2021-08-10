Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,454. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.