Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,094. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25.

