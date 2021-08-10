Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31.

