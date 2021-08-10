Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.