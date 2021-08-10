Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UGI by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. UGI’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

