Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $415.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

