Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after acquiring an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

