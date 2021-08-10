Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.73.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $356.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of -304.56 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $372.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $20,395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,691.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,583,280 shares of company stock valued at $474,105,434 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

