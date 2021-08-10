Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CASA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 216,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

