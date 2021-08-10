Casino Betting Coin Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

