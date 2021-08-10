Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI remained flat at $$228.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. 182,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $229.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

