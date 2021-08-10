Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $628,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.04. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $90.69 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

