Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,121,000. Affirm accounts for 7.3% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

