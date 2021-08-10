CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

CCDBF traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

