CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$46.22 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

