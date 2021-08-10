Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.
CELC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,270. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.