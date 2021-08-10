Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CELC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,270. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELC shares. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Celcuity worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

