Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,067. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

