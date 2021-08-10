Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

