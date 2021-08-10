Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $5.79

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $6.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

