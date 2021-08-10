Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 7,000 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 1,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,901. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.