CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of CEVA opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -231.19, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

