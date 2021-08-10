CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $50.78

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.78, but opened at $48.55. CEVA shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

