CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 2,793,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

